Lady Rebels Advance to Final Four

Photo by Tanya Lovelace – The lady Rebels last week after wins that declared them region champs and advanced them to the Elite 8. CA’s Bailey Allen named tournament MVP and Claire Allen named to the all-tournament team.

Academy Lady Rebels, 23-1, have defeated Meadowview to advance to the Final Four of the State Volleyball tournament. The ladies won in three straight sets 25-23, 25-8 and 25-13. Bailey Allen, who has led the team all season, led the Rebels with 12 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks. Audra Slay had 6 aces and Britten Stephens had 5 aces in the win.

The ladies will enter the state tournament as region 1 champs (#1 seed) on Thursday, October 31st, at 12:00 noon at the multiplex in Montgomery. The ladies will play the winner of Wilcox vs Cornerstone. At press time Wilcox was ahead 2-1. The only other definite entry into the final four is Southern Academy (region 2 champs). Southern possesses a 23-1 win/loss record with their only loss at the hands of Edgewood.

