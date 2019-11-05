Lady Rebels Advance to Final Four

Academy Lady Rebels, 23-1, have defeated Meadowview to advance to the Final Four of the State Volleyball tournament. The ladies won in three straight sets 25-23, 25-8 and 25-13. Bailey Allen, who has led the team all season, led the Rebels with 12 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks. Audra Slay had 6 aces and Britten Stephens had 5 aces in the win.
The ladies will enter the state tournament as region 1 champs (#1 seed) on Thursday, October 31st, at 12:00 noon at the multiplex in Montgomery. The ladies will play the winner of Wilcox vs Cornerstone. At press time Wilcox was ahead 2-1. The only other definite entry into the final four is Southern Academy (region 2 champs). Southern possesses a 23-1 win/loss record with their only loss at the hands of Edgewood.