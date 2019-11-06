Lady Rebels Are State Runner-Ups, Lose Only Two

Photos by Taphne Nelson – The team is shown with the runner up trophy

Photos by Taphne Nelson – Claire Allen and Bailey Allen were both selected to the all-Tournament team

By Ashley Oliver- Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels under the direction of first year head coach, Randy Bonds, finished the season with an impressive 24-2 win loss record. The only losses were the first game of the season against Edgewood, who incidentally went on to win the 2A state championship, and the last game of the season against Southern Academy, who won the 1A state championship.



The ladies faced Cornerstone in Final Four competition; easily defeating them in 3 sets: 25/9, 25/20 and 25/10. Bailey Allen led the team with 11 kills, 3 aces and 1 block. Britten Stephens also recorded 6 kills and 5 aces. Kayla Chambers also had 3 blocks in the win. In the Championship game against Southern Academy the ladies fell short. Errors compounded for the Rebels who lost in 3 sets 25/8, 25/20 and 25/17. Bailey Allen again led the Rebels with 18 kills and 2 digs. Britten Stephens had 6 kills and 1 block in the loss.



The Rebels have much to look forward to next season as only one senior will depart the team. Audra Slay, who has played since her 5th grade year, has brought much to the team in her position of Libero. Next year’s team will be senior heavy as Britten Stephens, Megan Ware, and Kayla Chambers along with Alyssa Sorrels, Brandalon Rombokas, and Haley Pouncey rise to the spotlight.