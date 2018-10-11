Lady Rebels drop two, JV strikers win two

The CA

Lady Rebels

fell victim to Eastwood

and Lakeside in their last

two away games bringing

their win loss record to

6-6 for the season. On the

flip side; the JV girl now

have a 12 game winning

streak with a 12-1 win

loss record.

Against Eastwood the

varsity fell by scores of

25-21, 25-15 and 25-

11.

Bailey Allen led the

Rebel attack with 8 kills

and 6 blocks. Claire Allen

led the offensive with 4

Aces in the loss.

Against

Lakeside the ladies lost

in 4 sets. Bailey Allen

led the team with an

impressive 16 kills and 2

Aces.

Claire Allen had 4

Aces and Chloe Mitcham

had 3 kills in the loss.

The JV beat Eastwood

in 2 sets by scores of 25-

11 and 25-11.

Chloe Mit-

cham had 4 kills. Claire

Allen had 7 Aces. Bailey

Allen had 3 kills and 6

Aces. Lindsey Filler had 1

kill and 3 Aces and Natalie

Lovelace had 2 kills and 3

Aces in the win. The girls

beat Lakeside 25-14 and

25-13. Claire Allen led the

team with 12 Aces. Chloe

Mitcham had 4 kills and 1

Ace.

Bailey Allen had 3

kills and 4 Aces and Nata-

lie Lovelace had 2 kills

and 2 Aces.

Next up for both teams

are games on the road

against Evangel on Octo-

ber 8th

and Eastwood on

October 11th.

Games start

at 4:00 for JV with Varsity

playing after.