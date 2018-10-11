Lady Rebels drop two, JV strikers win two

The CA
Lady Rebels
fell victim to Eastwood
and Lakeside in their last
two away games bringing
their win loss record to
6-6 for the season. On the
flip side; the JV girl now
have a 12 game winning
streak with a 12-1 win
loss record.
Against Eastwood the
varsity fell by scores of
25-21, 25-15 and 25-
11.
Bailey Allen led the
Rebel attack with 8 kills
and 6 blocks. Claire Allen
led the offensive with 4
Aces in the loss.
Against
Lakeside the ladies lost
in 4 sets. Bailey Allen
led the team with an
impressive 16 kills and 2
Aces.
Claire Allen had 4
Aces and Chloe Mitcham
had 3 kills in the loss.
The JV beat Eastwood
in 2 sets by scores of 25-
11 and 25-11.
Chloe Mit-
cham had 4 kills. Claire
Allen had 7 Aces. Bailey
Allen had 3 kills and 6
Aces. Lindsey Filler had 1
kill and 3 Aces and Natalie
Lovelace had 2 kills and 3
Aces in the win. The girls
beat Lakeside 25-14 and
25-13. Claire Allen led the
team with 12 Aces. Chloe
Mitcham had 4 kills and 1
Ace.
Bailey Allen had 3
kills and 4 Aces and Nata-
lie Lovelace had 2 kills
and 2 Aces.
Next up for both teams
are games on the road
against Evangel on Octo-
ber 8th
and Eastwood on
October 11th.
Games start
at 4:00 for JV with Varsity
playing after.
