Home News Sports Lady Rebels drop two, JV strikers win two
Sports
0

Lady Rebels drop two, JV strikers win two

0
0

Lady Rebels drop two, JV strikers win two

Undefeated Rebels blast Pickens for 49-0 homecoming victory

McCurdy leads Bulldogs in blowout of Fayetteville

General Election forces meeting change

New Horizon presents comedy

Teacher transforms classroom in to ICU

700 attend Chambers County expo

Democrats Have Three Viable Candidates, But Republicans Will Prevail

In Defense Of The Old, White Male Mikes Musings

CCSD launches comprehensive school assessment

Chambers observes National Day of Prayer

The CA
Lady Rebels
fell victim to Eastwood
and Lakeside in their last
two away games bringing
their win loss record to
6-6 for the season. On the
flip side; the JV girl now
have a 12 game winning
streak with a 12-1 win
loss record.
Against Eastwood the
varsity fell by scores of
25-21, 25-15 and 25-
11.
Bailey Allen led the
Rebel attack with 8 kills
and 6 blocks. Claire Allen
led the offensive with 4
Aces in the loss.
Against
Lakeside the ladies lost
in 4 sets. Bailey Allen
led the team with an
impressive 16 kills and 2
Aces.
Claire Allen had 4
Aces and Chloe Mitcham
had 3 kills in the loss.
The JV beat Eastwood
in 2 sets by scores of 25-
11 and 25-11.
Chloe Mit-
cham had 4 kills. Claire
Allen had 7 Aces. Bailey
Allen had 3 kills and 6
Aces. Lindsey Filler had 1
kill and 3 Aces and Natalie
Lovelace had 2 kills and 3
Aces in the win. The girls
beat Lakeside 25-14 and
25-13. Claire Allen led the
team with 12 Aces. Chloe
Mitcham had 4 kills and 1
Ace.
Bailey Allen had 3
kills and 4 Aces and Nata-
lie Lovelace had 2 kills
and 2 Aces.
Next up for both teams
are games on the road
against Evangel on Octo-
ber 8th
and Eastwood on
October 11th.
Games start
at 4:00 for JV with Varsity
playing after.

Related posts:

  1. Lady Rebels drop two
  2. Lady Rebels drop 2 against Edgewood
  3. Lady Bulldogs drop regional game to Ranburne, 68-40
  4. JV Rebels drop nailbiter
slandon
Related Posts

Undefeated Rebels blast Pickens for 49-0 homecoming victory

slandon 0

McCurdy leads Bulldogs in blowout of Fayetteville

slandon 0

Rebels upset Kingswood homecoming, still undefeated

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video