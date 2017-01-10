Home News Lady Rebels edged 41-35
Tori Harmon stands her ground against a Lion defender
Photo by Ashley Oliver

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The CA Lady Rebels suffered a loss to the Evangel Lions in their first area game played this season. It was a nail biter with the Lady Lions making one last pull for the lead at the end to win 41-35.

The CA Ladies might possibly have played some of the best basketball played thus far all season.  The Tate Reese Rebel fans became accustomed to seeing last season made an appearance and scored a team high 16 points.  She also led in rebounds with 8.  Tori Harmon, who has been missing in action so far this season, looked strong and aggressive with 10 points and 3 rebounds. Shelly Keebler added 4 points.  Jessica Harmon and Lizzie Keebler scored 2 points each and Audra slay scored 1 point in the loss.

Coach Brandi Fuller remains optimistic stating “We played much better than we have been playing.  We shot better from the floor but still aren’t shooting well with free throws.  We played a great defensive game.  Hoping for still some improvement so we can make a run for area.  Proud of the effort put forth this game from the girls”.

Rival’s Springwood are up next for the ladies.  They will face them on Thursday, January  12th at 6:00 at home.

