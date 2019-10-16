Home News Sports Lady Rebels extend win streak to 16
Lady Rebels extend win streak to 16

Lady Rebels extend win streak to 16

The ladies celebrate after a win.

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels volleyball team continues to set school records. With a 16 game winning streak the ladies are 16-1 on the season with very few games remaining. The ladies swept Eastwood and Evangel Christian last week , each in 3 sets. Against Eastwood, Bailey Allen led the Lady Rebels with 13 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig and 2 blocks. Claire Allen had 5 aces and Lindsey Fuller had 4 aces, 1 kill and 1 block. Against Evangel Christian, Claire Allen led the team with 10 aces. Bailey Allen had 6 kills and 1 block. Lindsey Fuller had 3 aces and Britten Stephens had 1 ace, 3 kills and 1 block in the win. The ladies are set for a busy week with games against Lee-Scott, Cornerstone and Heritage Christian

The LaFayette Sun
