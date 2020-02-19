Home News Sports Lady Rebels Make CA Basketball History, Lose in Finals
Lady Rebels Make CA Basketball History, Lose in Finals

Lady Rebels Make CA Basketball History, Lose in Finals

Photos by Taphne Nelson – Shelly Keebler and Britten Stephens were named to the all-tournament team
By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The 2019-2020 Chambers Academy Lady Rebels have accomplished what no other team before them has: a trip to the finals and a chance at a state championship in basketball. Under the direction of Head Coach Jeff Hines, the eight lady team defeated all odds. Although a first place finish wasn’t in the cards for this year’s team, the ladies determination and fire makes them a front runner for next season.

The ladies first faced Sparta in final four action, narrowly defeating them 40-38. Britten Stephens and Claire Allen led the team with 10 points each. Stephens also led in rebounds with 16. Brandalon Rombokas scored 7 points and Lexi Smith, Lizzie Keebler and Shelly Keebler each scored 3 points. Natalie Lovelace and Maddie Reese scored 2 each in the win. Smith, Allen and L. Keebler all netted three pointers against Sparta.

The win over Sparta moved the ladies into the championship game against Southern Academy. Southern, who had a very successful regular season, also proved to have a successful post season as they defeated the lady Rebels 73-54 to win the state championship. Britten Stephens again led the Rebels with 18 points. Shelly Keebler followed with 17 points. Lexi Smith netted 9. Claire Allen scored 5 points. Lizzie Keebler added 3 and Natalie Lovelace scored 2. Stephens also led in rebounds with 9 total. Shelly Keebler netted 5 three pointers and Lizzie Keebler and Lexi Smith each netted 1. Britten Stephens and Shelly Keebler were named to the all-tournament team.

The LaFayette Sun
