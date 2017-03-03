Home News Sports Lady Rebels open season with 10-5 win
Lady Rebels open season with 10-5 win

Lady Rebels open season with 10-5 win

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Chargers of Cornerstone on Friday 10-5, opening the season on a positive note. Leading the Rebels on the mound were Freshman, Olivia Williams, pitching 3 innings, Junior, Mckensie Barnes, pitching 3 innings and 7th grader, Chloe Mitcham, pitching 1 inning. At the plate Mckensie Barnes went 3-4 with a walk and 1 RBI. Kelsey Oliver went 1-3 with a walk and 2 RBIs. Tate Reese went 2-5 with 1 RBI. Jessica Holiday went 2-2 with 2 walks. Kristina Stewart went 1-1. Chloe Mitcham went 1-3 with 1 RBI and Jossie Daniel went 1-4. Head Coach Brandi Fuller stated “We played a great defensive game and hit the ball well with 11 hits”.

 The JV girls competed against Glenwood School in their season opening game; losing 9-0 to the Gators. Chloe Mitcham pitched an entire game striking out 5 batters but allowing 7 hits. Olivia Williams and Britten Stephens were each 1-3 at the plate. “We committed 4 errors on defense. We did make some good defensive plays on the field. We are making contact at bat we just couldn’t get hits” stated Fuller.
 Both teams are scheduled to play Springwood on Monday and Evangel On Tuesday at home.

