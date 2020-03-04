Lady Rebels play in state championship game for the first time

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

What a great time to be a Chambers Academy Rebel! Chambers Academy sports programs are at an all time winning high. So far in the 2019-2020 school year the varsity ladies had a 2nd place state finish in volleyball (best record in school volleyball history), the varsity football team had a 2nd place state finish (5th year playing for a state title- 2018 State Champs) and both varsity basketball teams played for a state championship (both finished 2nd- first time ever for a CA varsity girls team to make it to the finals). The 2020 baseball and softball season is also off to a fantastic start with both teams showing great potential.



Basketball season was especially exciting for the Rebels. The lady Rebels, under the direction of CA first year head coach Jeff Hines, was more successful than any other Lady Rebel team in school history. They accomplished this with an eight lady team. Junior, Britten Stephens, and Senior, Shelly Keebler, were selected for the girls All-Tournament team for their outstanding performance. Great things are in store for next basketball season as well as six of the eight ladies will be returning. The boys team, under the direction of head coach Jason Allen, played for their second consecutive state championship, facing Evangel Christian each time and falling just shy of victory. Senior, Raphe Daniel, was chosen to play on the AISA All-Star team and Daniel, along with Junior, Payton Allen, was chosen for the boys All-Tournament team. These are just a few reasons why it is a great time to be a Chambers Academy Rebel and why it is always great to play for the “C’ and the “A”.