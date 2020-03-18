Home News Sports Lady Rebels Rack Up Runs in Three Wins
Sports
0

Lady Rebels Rack Up Runs in Three Wins

0
0

Lady Rebels Rack Up Runs in Three Wins

Inside The Statehouse: U.S. Senate Race Decided in Runoff

Reflections: Conquering The Coronavirus Blues

Rebels Win Big Area Games Amidst Season Uncertainty

Bulldogs Out Hit by Lanett, Lose 9-7

Threadgill Honored

Lady Bulldogs Run to Second Place Finish at Auburn Invite

now playing

5 Insights Your Teeth Can Reveal About Your Overall Health

now playing

Alabama Might Reverse its Ban on Yoga if 'Namaste' Isn't Here to Stay

IMG_8151
now playing

Wagon Train to Travel Through LaFayette this Friday

Rain Causes Delay on County Road Projects

The team is pictured with coaches Jon Owens, Glen Ware and Kelsey Oliver after area wins over Heritage Christian

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Lady Rebels racked up a combined 40 runs in their last 3 wins over Lakeside and Heritage Christian Academy before a mandatory break left the ladies uncertain about the future of the season. In the 7-2 win over Lakeside, eighth grade pitcher, MaKayla Foster, pitched the 7 inning game, striking out 5 and walking 1. Catcher, Megan Ware, led the team hitting with 2 hits for 3 at bats. Natalie Lovelace, Lindsey Fuller, Bailey Allen and Chloe Mitcham also had hits in the win with Allen leading in runs scored with 2 and Ware leading with 2 RBI’s.

In blowout fashion the ladies demolished Heritage Christian 12-0 and 21-2 in double header area games. In game 1 Chloe Mitcham started in the circle, striking out 5 and allowing 1 hit. Natalie Lovelace led the ladies hitting going 2 for 2 at the plate. Britten Stephens, Megan Ware, Makayla Foster, Chloe Mitcham and Lexie Smith all had a hit in the win. In the second game Makayla Foster started in the circle striking out 4, allowing 3 hits and walking 3. Kayla Chambers and Britten Stephens led hitting, each going 2 for 2 at the plate. Ware and Foster each went 3 for 5. Lindsey Fuller, Bailey Allen, Brandalon Rombokas and Lexie Smith each had a hit.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Rebels Win Big Area Games Amidst Season Uncertainty

The LaFayette Sun 0

Bulldogs Out Hit by Lanett, Lose 9-7

The LaFayette Sun 0

Threadgill Honored

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video