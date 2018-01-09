Home News Lady Rebels score two impressive wins
Lady Rebels score two impressive wins
1-10-18 JV Girls win big over Evangel lexi Smith
By: Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
The Lady Rebels have had an exciting week logging wins against the Evangel Lions and the EMCA Warriors.  In the 45-37 win against Evangel Britten Stephens was the high scorer with 12 points.  Tori Harmon added 8 points.  Tate Reese, Shelly Keebler and Brandalon Rombokas each scored 7 points and Audra Slay scored 4 points in the win.  Tate Reese led the ladies in rebounds with 7 followed by Britten Stephens with 5.  Audra Slay, Tori Harmon, Shelly Keebler and Brandalon Rombokas each had 4 rebounds in the win.

Shelly Keebler scores against EMCA.

The ladies had an impressive win against EMCA with a 62-42 final score.  Britten Stephens again led the ladies with 18 points.  Tate Reese added 15 points.  Shelly Keebler had 12 points.  Lizzie Keebler added 7 points.  Audra Slay added 6 points.  Brandalon Rombokas and Tori Harmon each scored 2 points in the win. Leading the ladies in rebounds was Tate Reese with an impressive 15 total.  Britten Stephens pulled down 9. Shelly Keebler is credited with 7.  Tori Harmon and Audra Slay each had 4.  Lizzie Keebler had 2 and Brandalon Rombokas had 1 rebound in the win.

The ladies have a busy week traveling to Eastwood on Tuesday and Springwood on Thursday.  They will return home to face Evangel on Friday.

