Lady Rebels Show Promise as Softball Begins

Photo by Ashley Oliver – Chloe Mitcham had a strong season opener in the circle

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels showed great promise for the 2020 softball season in their season opener at the Edgewood softball tournament this past weekend. Under the direction of first year CA head Coach, Jon Owens, the ladies faced home team, Edgewood, in the first game of pool play Friday. Sophomore ace pitcher, Chloe Mitcham, started in the circle allowing 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 4. Fellow sophomores, Lindsey Fuller and Kayla Chambers, led the team hitting, each going 2 for 2 at the plate. Sophomore, Natalie Lovelace, also had a hit in the game that ended in a 1-1 tie after a controversial call at the plate. In the 2nd pool play game, 8th grader, Makayla Foster, started in the circle. The Rebels suffered a 3-0 loss to Macon-East. Foster faced 14 batters, allowing 9 hits and 3 runs. Foster struck out 2 in the loss. Kayla Chambers and Britten Stephens led the ladies hitting, each going 1 for 1 at the plate.



In the 1st game of single elimination tournament play, the Lady Rebels eliminated familiar foe, 3A Glenwood, 1-0. Chloe Mitcham pitched the 5 inning game allowing 4 hits and no runs. Mitcham struck out 6 in the win. Lexie Smith and Makayla Foster went 1 for 2 and Megan Ware went 1 for 3 in the win.



The ladies fell to Macon-East 3-2 to end tournament play. Chloe Mitcham allowed 10 hits, 3 runs and struck out 4 in her time in the circle. Megan Ware and Brandalon Rombokas each went 1 for 1 hitting to lead the team. Makayla Foster and Kelsea Harmon each went 1 for 2 hitting in the loss. The Rebels were missing 3 players that could have potentially helped the ladies in the final game. Despite the loss, the ladies showed great promise for the 2020 season.