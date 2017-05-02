Home News Lady Rebels split at regionals, 3rd seed at state
Lady Rebels split at regionals, 3rd seed at state
Story & Photos By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels continued their bid for state last Friday as they competed in regional playoffs in Troy. Each team at regionals competed in two games to determine seeding for state. The Lady Rebels first faced off against Crenshaw Christian Academy from Luverne. Chloe Mitcham stated in the circle for CA; pitching a complete game. She struck out 9 batters and walked 5. McKensie Barnes led the ladies going 2 for 4 at the plate. Britten Stephens went 1 for 2 bringing in a run. Kelsey Oliver, Jessica Holliday and Tate Reese each went 1 for 3 in the game. Although the Rebels only made 1 defensive error they weren’t able to string enough hits together to win the game. Leaving base runners stranded each inning resulted in a final score of 5-2 in favor of Crenshaw.

The ladies faced a familiar foe in game two; the Evangel Lions of Montgomery. Having already faced Evangel three times so far this year the Rebels were prepared. McKensie Barnes got the 11-7 win in the circle for CA striking out 3 and walking only 1; pitching a complete game. Kelsey Oliver led the Rebels at the plate going 3 for 4 with 2 RBI’s. Olivia Williams went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Barnes went 1 for 3. Lindsey Stewart and Tate Reese each went 1 for 4 with 2 RBi’s.

The Lady Rebels will enter the state playoffs on Friday, May 5th, as 3rd seed. They will compete against Sumter Academy, the 2nd seed team, from across the state in game one beginning at 10:00 am at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

