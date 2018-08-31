Lady Rebels struggle against state champs

The
Chambers Acad-
emy Lady Rebels Varsity
and JV volleyball teams
opened their season last
week against reigning
state champions, Edge-
wood Academy.
The formerly 1A
Edge-
wood, recently reclassified
as 2A for the 2018-2020
seasons, defeated the var-
sity ladies in 3 straight sets
to win the overall match;
25-7, 25-7 and 25-11.
Britten Stephens led the
ladies with 4 kills and 1
block overall.
Bailey Al-
len had 2 kills and 33 set
assists.
Claire Allen had
2 kills and 27 set assists.
Audra Slay and Alyssa
Sorrell each had 1 kill
with Sorrell also having 1
block in the loss.
The JV
ladies also fell
to Edgewood in the best 2
out of 3 by scores of 25-13
and 25-18.
Bailey Allen
led with 10
kills and 3
aces.
Chloe Mitcham had 2
kills and 3 aces along with
3 blocks. Natalie Lovelace
had 1 Kill and 36 set as-
sists. Claire Allen had 1
block and 21 set assists.On Saturday
the ladies
participated in a Round
Robin style tournament
held at Lee-Scott
Acade-
my along with Brookstone
and Coosa Valley Acad-
emy. Lee-Scott defeated
the Rebels in 3 straight
sets.
The Rebels got their
first set win of the season
against Coosa Valley
25-17.
The CVA Rebels came
back and won the match
by winning the best 3/5
sets.
Brookstone also
proved to be a very good
competitor.
The Rebels
won one set 25-21 and lost
the remaining three.
The ladies will host
Lowndes Academy on
Tuesday, August 28th
with
JV beginning at
4:00
and
varsity following
The