Lady Rebels struggle against state champs

The

Chambers Acad-

emy Lady Rebels Varsity

and JV volleyball teams

opened their season last

week against reigning

state champions, Edge-

wood Academy.

The formerly 1A

Edge-

wood, recently reclassified

as 2A for the 2018-2020

seasons, defeated the var-

sity ladies in 3 straight sets

to win the overall match;

25-7, 25-7 and 25-11.

Britten Stephens led the

ladies with 4 kills and 1

block overall.

Bailey Al-

len had 2 kills and 33 set

assists.

Claire Allen had

2 kills and 27 set assists.

Audra Slay and Alyssa

Sorrell each had 1 kill

with Sorrell also having 1

block in the loss.

The JV

ladies also fell

to Edgewood in the best 2

out of 3 by scores of 25-13

and 25-18.

Bailey Allen

led with 10

kills and 3

aces.

Chloe Mitcham had 2

kills and 3 aces along with

3 blocks. Natalie Lovelace

had 1 Kill and 36 set as-

sists. Claire Allen had 1

block and 21 set assists.On Saturday

the ladies

participated in a Round

Robin style tournament

held at Lee-Scott

Acade-

my along with Brookstone

and Coosa Valley Acad-

emy. Lee-Scott defeated

the Rebels in 3 straight

sets.

The Rebels got their

first set win of the season

against Coosa Valley

25-17.

The CVA Rebels came

back and won the match

by winning the best 3/5

sets.

Brookstone also

proved to be a very good

competitor.

The Rebels

won one set 25-21 and lost

the remaining three.

The ladies will host

Lowndes Academy on

Tuesday, August 28th

with

JV beginning at

4:00

and

varsity following