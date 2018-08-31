Home News Local Lady Rebels struggle against state champs
Lady Rebels struggle against state champs

LaFayette Parks and Rec youth football begins at Eclectic

Section B August 29, 2018 Sports Evangel no match for Rebels, 54-0

Bulldogs squeezed out in opener, 24-18

Reflections By R oger Campbell Ministries

Inside the Statehouse By Steve Flowers

My Garden Of Life By Jody Fuller

Mike’s Musings

CCDA recognized for campaign

Saloon seeks private club status

CA students named ambassadors

The
Chambers Acad-
emy Lady Rebels Varsity
and JV volleyball teams
opened their season last
week against reigning
state champions, Edge-
wood Academy.
The formerly 1A
Edge-
wood, recently reclassified
as 2A for the 2018-2020
seasons, defeated the var-
sity ladies in 3 straight sets
to win the overall match;
25-7, 25-7 and 25-11.
Britten Stephens led the
ladies with 4 kills and 1
block overall.
Bailey Al-
len had 2 kills and 33 set
assists.
Claire Allen had
2 kills and 27 set assists.
Audra Slay and Alyssa
Sorrell each had 1 kill
with Sorrell also having 1
block in the loss.
The JV
ladies also fell
to Edgewood in the best 2
out of 3 by scores of 25-13
and 25-18.
Bailey Allen
led with 10
kills and 3
aces.
Chloe Mitcham had 2
kills and 3 aces along with
3 blocks. Natalie Lovelace
had 1 Kill and 36 set as-
sists. Claire Allen had 1
block and 21 set assists.On Saturday
the ladies
participated in a Round
Robin style tournament
held at Lee-Scott
Acade-
my along with Brookstone
and Coosa Valley Acad-
emy. Lee-Scott defeated
the Rebels in 3 straight
sets.
The Rebels got their
first set win of the season
against Coosa Valley
25-17.
The CVA Rebels came
back and won the match
by winning the best 3/5
sets.
Brookstone also
proved to be a very good
competitor.
The Rebels
won one set 25-21 and lost
the remaining three.
The ladies will host
Lowndes Academy on
Tuesday, August 28th
with
JV beginning at
4:00
and
varsity following

