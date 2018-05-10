Lady Rebels win 1, lose 2 at state tournament

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
The Chambers
Acad
–
emy Lady Rebels entered
the state tournament
on
Friday
as the #3 seed
from region 1 pitting
them against Cornerstone
Christian, the #2 seed
from region 2, for the
first game of tournament
play.
After a slow start
the Lady Rebels defeated
Cornerstone by a score
of 11-8 in 8 innings.
The
CA offense was led by
Tori Harmon who went 2
for 3 at the plate.
Bailey
Allen also had a strong
game going 3 for 5 hitting.
Kelsey Oliver and Natalie
Lovelace went 2 for 4 and
T
ate Reese went 1 for 2
at the plate.
Oliver led
with 2 RBI’s in the win.
McKensie Barnes, Olivia
Williams and Jessica Hol
–
liday also had hits in the
win.
Chloe Mitcham
pitched the entire game
striking out 9 and walking
7. Coach Brandi Fuller
stated “We came from
behind and won in extra
innings.
Our bats woke up
in the last few innings.”
The ladies were de
–
feated in game 2 against
Abbeville in a heartbreak
–
ing 6-5 loss.
Controver
–
sial calls impacted the
end result for the Rebels
who overall hit very well
and played great defense.
Kelsey Oliver, McKensie
Barnes, Olivia Williams,
Bailey Allen and Tori
Harmon all went 2 for 4
hitting to lead the Rebels.
Williams led with 2 RBI’s.
Chloe Mitcham, Tate R
ese, Natalie Lovelace and
Jessica Holliday each had
a hit in the loss.
Chloe
Mitcham and McKensie
Barnes split pitching time
in the game.
The final game for
the Rebels was played
against Crenshaw.
The
Rebels were defeated 12-2
in 5 innings.
McKensie
Barnes went 3 for 3 at
the plate.
Kelsey Oliver
went 1 for 2 and Bailey
Allen went 1 for 3 for
the Rebels’ only hits in
the game. All three Rebel
pitchers saw time in the
circle.
Chloe Mitcham
started the game being re
–
lieved by Olivia Williams
who pitched 3 innings.
McKensie Barnes came in
to pitch the final.
Coach
Brandi Fuller stated
“We
were physically and men
–
tally worn out. I think we
did not play well; commit
–
ting unusual errors in the
field. I wish we could have
maintained our stamina
and momentum.
That’s
where we fell short”.
The Lady Rebels
finished the season with a
14-9 record.
Five seniors,
Jossie Daniel, Kelsey
Oliver, Jessica Holliday,
McKensie Barnes and
Tori Harmon will be
missed on next year’s
Rebel team.
By Ashley Oliver