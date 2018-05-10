Lady Rebels win 1, lose 2 at state tournament

By Ashley Oliver

Acad

–

emy Lady Rebels entered

the state tournament

on

Friday

as the #3 seed

from region 1 pitting

them against Cornerstone

Christian, the #2 seed

from region 2, for the

first game of tournament

play.

After a slow start

the Lady Rebels defeated

Cornerstone by a score

of 11-8 in 8 innings.

The

CA offense was led by

Tori Harmon who went 2

for 3 at the plate.

Bailey

Allen also had a strong

game going 3 for 5 hitting.

Kelsey Oliver and Natalie

Lovelace went 2 for 4 and

T

ate Reese went 1 for 2

at the plate.

Oliver led

with 2 RBI’s in the win.

McKensie Barnes, Olivia

Williams and Jessica Hol

–

liday also had hits in the

win.

Chloe Mitcham

pitched the entire game

striking out 9 and walking

7. Coach Brandi Fuller

stated “We came from

behind and won in extra

innings.

Our bats woke up

in the last few innings.”

The ladies were de

–

feated in game 2 against

Abbeville in a heartbreak

–

ing 6-5 loss.

Controver

–

sial calls impacted the

end result for the Rebels

who overall hit very well

and played great defense.

Kelsey Oliver, McKensie

Barnes, Olivia Williams,

Bailey Allen and Tori

Harmon all went 2 for 4

hitting to lead the Rebels.

Williams led with 2 RBI’s.

Chloe Mitcham, Tate R

ese, Natalie Lovelace and

Jessica Holliday each had

a hit in the loss.

Chloe

Mitcham and McKensie

Barnes split pitching time

in the game.

The final game for

the Rebels was played

against Crenshaw.

The

Rebels were defeated 12-2

in 5 innings.

McKensie

Barnes went 3 for 3 at

the plate.

Kelsey Oliver

went 1 for 2 and Bailey

Allen went 1 for 3 for

the Rebels’ only hits in

the game. All three Rebel

pitchers saw time in the

circle.

Chloe Mitcham

started the game being re

–

lieved by Olivia Williams

who pitched 3 innings.

McKensie Barnes came in

to pitch the final.

Coach

Brandi Fuller stated

“We

were physically and men

–

tally worn out. I think we

did not play well; commit

–

ting unusual errors in the

field. I wish we could have

maintained our stamina

and momentum.

That’s

where we fell short”.

The Lady Rebels

finished the season with a

14-9 record.

Five seniors,

Jossie Daniel, Kelsey

Oliver, Jessica Holliday,

McKensie Barnes and

Tori Harmon will be

missed on next year’s

Rebel team.