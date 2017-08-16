Home News LaFayette car wash has new owners
LaFayette car wash has new owners
News
Top Stories
0

LaFayette car wash has new owners

0
0
Car Wash
now viewing

LaFayette car wash has new owners

LaFayette votes “no” to vacating Sixth Court

Barbers
now playing

Free haircuts, back packs signal start of school in LaFayette

City seeks grant for better water

GOVENMENT
now playing

Simple Man - Humor by Bill Frazer

Richardson welcomed by Council

Downtown Pizzeria, Blue Sky Fuel store get liquor licences

Virginia attacker was trained at Ft. Benning

ZiggyG
now playing

CHS host to desperate house cats

8-15-17 Lanette City Film Fest Directors
now playing

First Lanett Film Fest a success

Reflections - Unlikely Heros

The car wash located on LaFayette Street South has new owners that are familiar in the business.
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The year 2017 has proved to be one of businesses investing in the city of LaFayette. As projects around the city are finishing up a new project was revealed early this week following the sale of popular LaFayette property late last week.

Members of the LaFayette City Council were discussing issues with nuisance and neglected yards around the city on Monday night. During the course of discussion the condition of the car wash located on LaFayette Street South was brought up.

LaFayette City Attorney Joseph “Mac” Tucker announced to members of LaFayette’s council that the car wash was sold in a deal that closed last Thursday. The new owners are affiliated with a car wash company that has a location in Valley.

Attorney Tucker stated the new car wash should be open within about 8-10 weeks, but a crew will be coming sooner than that to clean up the property. The new owners of the property reached out to Councilman Matthew Hurst after locating his contact information on the LaFayette city website to advice of their intentions of cleaning up the property.

Related posts:

  1. City Council targets more nuisance properties
  2. LaFayette streetscape nears completion
  3. LaFayette Council creates Downtown Square committee
  4. Cops want action on overgrown city properties
slandon
Related Posts

LaFayette votes “no” to vacating Sixth Court

slandon 0
Barbers

Free haircuts, back packs signal start of school in LaFayette

slandon 0

City seeks grant for better water

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video