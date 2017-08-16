LaFayette car wash has new owners

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The year 2017 has proved to be one of businesses investing in the city of LaFayette. As projects around the city are finishing up a new project was revealed early this week following the sale of popular LaFayette property late last week.

Members of the LaFayette City Council were discussing issues with nuisance and neglected yards around the city on Monday night. During the course of discussion the condition of the car wash located on LaFayette Street South was brought up.

LaFayette City Attorney Joseph “Mac” Tucker announced to members of LaFayette’s council that the car wash was sold in a deal that closed last Thursday. The new owners are affiliated with a car wash company that has a location in Valley.

Attorney Tucker stated the new car wash should be open within about 8-10 weeks, but a crew will be coming sooner than that to clean up the property. The new owners of the property reached out to Councilman Matthew Hurst after locating his contact information on the LaFayette city website to advice of their intentions of cleaning up the property.