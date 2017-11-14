Home Community LaFayette Christmas Festival set for Dec. 2nd
LaFayette Christmas Festival set for Dec. 2nd

LaFayette Christmas Festival set for Dec. 2nd

By Alton Mitchell

Thanksgiving is still a couple weeks away, but officials in LaFayette are looking beyond Thanksgiving and making plans for the annual Christmas Festival to be held in LaFayette. The date of the event has been announced and while some of this year’s features are still in the planning stages it appears the event this season will be bigger and better than last years.

According to LaFayette City Clerk Louis T. Davidson this year’s Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday December 2nd, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Davidson makes mention that this years will start at a later time than those of previous years citing cooler temperatures last year made for a lower turnout during the early hours.

The later start also allows the event to begin to wrap up near darkness. The close timing to nightfall will allow for a lighting event to be held at the conclusion of the festival. Few details have been released, but Davidson does also note that there will be a partnership with Career Tech and the lighting at nightfall. More details are set to be released soon on the event.

“Everyone come out on December 2nd. It’s going to be a nice event and we want everyone to come out and enjoy something big in LaFayette,” explains Louis T. Davidson while explaining the big plans in the works for the festival.

