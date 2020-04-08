LaFayette City Council Declares Local State of Emergency

By John C. West

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, The LaFayette City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency for the City of LaFayette, AL regarding the ongoing Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.



The vote was decided during a special called emergency meeting at 12:00 pm that day. Council member Tammie Williams was the only member not physically present. Williams was approved to attend the meeting and vote by phone.



The vote authorized the Mayor and City Departments to expend city funds and use additional personnel hours to respond to the effects of COVID-19 in the city of LaFayette and its surrounding communities.



The LaFayette City Council determined their action to be required in order to be proactive in continuing the previous work of city officials and personnel.



The mayor and City Departments are also authorized to record additional expenses incurred by the impact of COVID-19, and seek reimbursement to the extent provided and authorized by Federal and State Laws.



Mayor Barry Moody spoke on the outbreak and the troubles Chambers County has faced during this crisis.



“This past week, Chambers County made it to number 5 out of 67 counties with the most cases,” Moody said regarding the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. “We’ve also made it to a point where we have been at the top for deaths. It’s not something that we take lightly here in LaFayette.”



Moody went on to outline the spread of the virus across the globe and into the state of Alabama. “I want every one of our citizens to listen very close to what I have to say. COVID-19, the Coronavirus, has made it from China to the United States and its made it to other parts of the world. It’s made it from the state of Washington, the state of California, all the way across from the West, to the East in New York City. It’s made it from the North all the way down to New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s made it to Atlanta, Georgia. It’s made it to Florida and yes, it’s made it to Alabama.”



He continued by saying “We have changed our way of life in LaFayette AL, because it has made it all the way to us here. We are trying to take it very seriously, and this is a plea from myself and everyone on this council for everyone of our citizens to take it seriously.”



The Mayor asked that citizens limit transportation to work and home, and to take care of essentials that are needed for their families. He also reminded citizens to limit social distance, and to stay home as much as they can.



He did caution that “Staying at home is not inviting all your friends over to your house or your location.”



He went on to say that the city would enforce gatherings of ten or more people to be dispersed. We also said there were “a lot of healthy people in LaFayette doing too much socializing” and “potentially exposing their families” to the virus. “This is not the time to do it,” Moody said.



“We’re going to take action on that and we’re going to be as strict as possible,” He said. “Coronavirus COVID is not going away. What we are trying to do, I hope everyone knows, is reduce the number of cases so that our health facilities can take care of it.”

Moody also took the time to thank local essential businesses for their efforts in the face of the pandemic.

“Those that are out there at Lowe’s Pharmacy providing curb service are doing a service that cannot be thanked enough,” Mood said. “For those that are at our banks who are doing the drive thru; those at Piggly Wiggly and Renfro and our Dollar Stores who have adjusted what they’re doing. We’re still getting the food and services we need.”



Moody ended the meeting by saying “I hope that all of our services will take this very seriously and do everything they can to protect themselves and to protect family members.”



All council members and members of media were stationed a minimum of six feet apart during the called meeting.