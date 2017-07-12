LaFayette City Council proclaims Day of Prayer

By Alton Mitchell

On Monday evening the LaFayette City Council issued a proclamation to Dorothy Vines proclaiming that August 4, 2017 will be recognized as a day of prayer for LaFayette and surrounding areas of Chambers County.

This year’s Day of Prayer is nothing new for LaFayette, it will mark the sixteenth year the event has been recognized in Chambers County. Vines thanked the city council members for their support over the years in the program on Monday night and reminded those in attendance that LaFayette is a city that stands on prayer.

The history of the Day of Prayer in Chambers County dates back to September 6, 2001. Symbolic because just five days after the inaugural event was held in Chambers County the entire nation of the United States changed following the horrific terrorist attacks of 9/11. That symbolic event in the timeline represents the goals that the Day of Prayer sets to recognize.

The event calls for prayer for the state of Alabama, its leadership, local leadership throughout Chambers County, the military, school systems and so forth. The entire community is invited to the event which will be held publically on Friday August 4th, 2017 at 6:00pm CST on the eastside of the Chambers County Courthouse. The event will not be held on property of the courthouse.

Organizers ask those who are unable to make it to the public prayer in downtown LaFayette to pray amongst themselves the night. In addition following the prayer event free school supplies will be given away to all children. In order to receive supplies the child must be present.