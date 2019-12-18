LaFayette Council Hires New Fire Chief

By Shannon Hunter

Council Members Neal McCurdy, Toney Thomas, Mike Ellis, Tammie Williams and Charlotte Blasingame were present when Mayor Barry Moody called the meeting to order. After the approval of the minutes of the Dec. 2 meeting, the Council heard the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Report presented by Ms. Carrie Royster, Executive Director. Ms. Royster spoke about the events sponsored by the GVACC, the success in recruiting Junior Ambassadors and the Universal Class Education program, a joint effort with the Chambers County Library.



Ms. Royster was followed by Mr. Chris Busby, Community Development Manager of the Chambers County Development Authority, who led a discussion of the Main Street Alabama Project for LaFayette. Four members of the recently formed steering committee are to attend a required workshop in late January. Mr. Busby told the Council that in order to proceed with applying for the Main Street designation, a non-profit organization was needed, and suggested that the already existing, but dormant, Downtown Development Authority might be a good vehicle. Mr Busby asked the Council to authorize City Attorney “Mac” Tucker to investigate that possibility, and the Council voted to do so.



Councilman Thomas reminded everyone that the Youth Football League parade would take place on Saturday, Dec. 21. The parade will start from LaFayette High School, with the lineup starting at 12:00 noon, and march at 1:00. After the parade, there will be a party at J. Powell Middle School. in honor of the two winning Youth Football teams from LaFayette



Councilwoman Williams informed the Council that the Drug Task Force had offered to the City a 2008 Suburban for $2,849, and she recommended that the Council authorize its purchase as a vehicle for Police Chief Rampey, and passing Chief Rampey’s present vehicle on to City Clerk Louis Davidson. The Council voted to approve the purchase and transfer.



Councilwoman Blasingame emphasized the need to develop a Neighborhood Watch program, and expressed her hope that the next Neighborhood Watch meeting, to be held in January, would be better attended than last week’s meeting.



This was followed by the approval of the Fire and Police Committee’s recommendation to hire a new Fire and EMS Chief, James Doody, to fill the long-standing vacancy in that position. This matter had been postponed at the Dec. 2 meeting, to resolve doubts about whether the candidate, although very experienced, could be certified in Alabama.



The Council voted to pay $286,752.49 in outstanding bills.



Two Handy Cemetery deeds were conveyed: #1529 to Doris Daniel and #1530 to Meloney Knight.



Videos of City Council Meetings, with Agendas and Minutes are available at www. lafayetteforcitizens.org