LaFayette Day celebrates 20 years this Saturday

Hike/Bike/Run is the annual fund drive for Valley Haven School. The goal is to raise $100,000.00 to be used for local match for the state and federal grants that operate Valley Haven School. This volunteer effort brings together hundreds of committed individuals. Together they raise the necessary funds so that Valley Haven can get the necessary state and federal grants. It is an approach that has worked for 40 years.

Hike/Bike/Run was extended to LaFayette 20 years ago. This part of Hike/Bike/Run is called LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School. On Saturday, April 8th, hundreds of people will be in LaFayette to participate in LaFayette Day. This annual event gives everyone another opportunity to take part in this really worthwhile cause.

Valley Haven is The Arc Center for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and serves Chambers, Lee and part of Tallapoosa counties. It is an independent, non-profit organization that is designed to help our community meet the needs of its infant and adult citizens with special needs. Each person served is supported in ways that suit the individual’s strengths and learning style. Valley Haven currently offers skilled training to 112 people ranging in age from 3 months to 81 years. Valley Haven is known throughout the state as a model and a strong advocate for the best services for people with special needs.

LaFayette Day includes Arts and Crafts, an Antique and Classic Car Show, Children’s Games, A Fireman’s Competition, Rides and Fun, Live Family Entertainment, a great variety of food, a motorcycle ride and much more. The hours are 8:00 to 3:00 CT.

For more information on LaFayette Day call Craig Brown at (334) 756-2868 at Valley Haven School or Lynn Oliver at (334) 219-1890.

Hike/Bike/Run Day is actually the conclusion of almost a month of events. On Hike/Bike/Run Day, May 6th, participants hike, bike, run, or ride. They get pledges for their participation or can just make a donation to participate. Participants raising $50.00 or more receive a special Hike/Bike/Run t-shirt. Prizes are solicited from area business to give to the participants.