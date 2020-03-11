LaFayette Day for Valley Haven set for Apr. 11

Hike/Bike/Run is the annual fund drive for Valley Haven School. The goal is to raise $100,000.00 to be used for local match for the state and federal funding that are needed to operate Valley Haven School. This volunteer effort brings together hundreds of committed individuals who raise the funds necessary for Valley Haven to receive state and federal funding. It is an approach that has worked for 44 years.



Hike/Bike/Run was extended to LaFayette 23 years ago. This part of Hike/Bike/Run is called LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School. On Saturday, April 11th, hundreds of people will be in LaFayette to participate in LaFayette Day. This annual event gives everyone another opportunity to take part in this really worthwhile cause.



Valley Haven is The Arc Center for individuals with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities and serves Chambers, Lee and part of Tallapoosa counties. It is an independent, non-profit organization that is designed to help our community meet the needs of its infant and adult citizens with special needs. Each person served is supported in ways that suit the individual’s strengths and learning style. Valley Haven currently offers skilled training to 106 people ranging in age from 3 months to 84 years. Valley Haven is known throughout the state as a model and a strong advocate for the best services for people with special needs.

LaFayette Day includes Arts and Crafts, an Antique and Classic Car Show, Children’s Activities, A Fireman’s Competition, Live Family Entertainment, a great variety of food, a motorcycle ride and much more. The hours are 8:00 to 3:00 CT.



Hike/Bike/Run Day is actually the conclusion of almost a month of events. On Hike/Bike/Run Day, May 2nd, participants hike, bike, run, or ride. They get pledges for their participation or just make a donation to participate. Participants raising $50.00 or more receive a special Hike/Bike/Run t-shirt. Prizes are solicited from area business to give to the participants.



The Hike/Bike/Run event will start at 7:00 CT at Valley Haven School, located at 6345 Fairfax Bypass in Valley, AL 36854. Activities will go on until around 10:30 CT. There will also be an auction at the Valley Community Center at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 24th, which will also benefit Valley Haven School. A Bowling Tournament will be Tuesday, May 5th beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT and Bingo beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT at Valley Bowl in Valley, AL.



For more information on LaFayette Day call Craig Brown at (334)756-2868 at Valley Haven School or Lynn Oliver at (334) 219-1890. For more information on Hike/Bike/Run call Valley Haven School at (334)756-7801 or 756-2868 or e-mail them at valleyhaven@valleyhavenschool.org. The website is www.valleyhavenschool.org.