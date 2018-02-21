LaFayette extends utility bill due date

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Only days after nearly a dozen residents spoke to members of LaFayette’s city council about concerns of rises in local electric bills, LaFayette city government officials have reached a solution to assist residents in the city with getting the higher than average bills paid in full and allowing more time for residents with tight budgets to pay the bills.

In a special called meeting on Friday morning, LaFayette’s city council unanimously voted to extend the due dates for the last power bill in LaFayette and to allow an extension on the upcoming bill for the month of March.

Under existing rules used in the city of LaFayette power bills are due on the 15th of each month. A cut off notice is then sent out on the 16th of each month and service is disconnected on the 26th of each month if bills are not paid.

The recent winter storm that blasted LaFayette in January is suspected of driving local utility costs higher. Residents told council members last Monday that their power bills had doubled or even tripled in some cases during the month of the storm. Residents explained to members of council that bills ranging from $500 to $800 for some residents were very difficult to pay on fixed income.

Council members noted that a large sector of LaFayette residents live on income such as SSI and that was one reason for them seeking a resolution that would allow local residents time to pay. At last weeks city council meeting, Mayor Barry Moody asked LaFayette City Attorney Joseph “Mac” Tucker to look into the existing ordinance and see what type of room to sway the ordinance existed.

The result of the research done by Attorney Tucker has allowed LaFayette officials to extend the due dates for the bills before cut off has to occur. It is a move officials hope will help most residents keep their power on. Bills that were set to be disconnected on February 26th will not be cut off until March 12th, to allow residents more time to come up with funds to pay the bill.

LaFayette officials also knew that the later bills would have an impact on upcoming bills for the month of March. In an effort to assist residents with avoiding a disruption on March 26th an extension on that months cut off date was also approved by council members. Service will be cut off for delinquent March bills on April 9th to allow more time for residents to pay.

LaFayette officials hope this move will help residents in the short term with getting caught up on utility bills. City Council members may also be exploring a change in the near future to how it handles billing for utility bills in LaFayette. Residents with questions about the modifications to the current bills can contact the city for additional details.