LaFayette festival, Valley parade set for this weekend

If the cooler tem-

peratures have not been

enough to get you in the

holiday spirit two upcom-

ing events in Chambers

County will certainly get

the holiday spirit going

locally. The upcoming

LaFayette Christmas

Festival and the Christ-

mas Parade are coming

up fast.

The two events are

both free to the public the

first will take place in Val

–

ley on December 6, 2018.

The annual Christmas Pa-

rade will take place in the

city at 6:00 p.m. eastern.

Should rain dampen the

parade then it will be held

on December 8, 2018 at

10:00 a.m. eastern time.

The second event

is LaFayette’s annual

Christmas on the Square

which will take place on

Saturday December 8,

2018 from 10:00 a.m.-

2:00 p.m. central time on

the Courthouse Square in

downtown LaFayette.

A full schedule of

events are expected

including the arrival of

Santa and Mrs. Claus;

music from the LaFayette

High School marching

band as well as other mu-

sicians; a number of craft

and food booths; and free

inflatable rides and games

for children.