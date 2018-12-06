LaFayette festival, Valley parade set for this weekend
If the cooler tem-
peratures have not been
enough to get you in the
holiday spirit two upcom-
ing events in Chambers
County will certainly get
the holiday spirit going
locally. The upcoming
LaFayette Christmas
Festival and the Christ-
mas Parade are coming
up fast.
The two events are
both free to the public the
first will take place in Val
–
ley on December 6, 2018.
The annual Christmas Pa-
rade will take place in the
city at 6:00 p.m. eastern.
Should rain dampen the
parade then it will be held
on December 8, 2018 at
10:00 a.m. eastern time.
The second event
is LaFayette’s annual
Christmas on the Square
which will take place on
Saturday December 8,
2018 from 10:00 a.m.-
2:00 p.m. central time on
the Courthouse Square in
downtown LaFayette.
A full schedule of
events are expected
including the arrival of
Santa and Mrs. Claus;
music from the LaFayette
High School marching
band as well as other mu-
sicians; a number of craft
and food booths; and free
inflatable rides and games
for children.