Home News Local LaFayette festival, Valley parade set for this weekend
Local
News
Top Stories
0

LaFayette festival, Valley parade set for this weekend

0
0

LaFayette festival, Valley parade set for this weekend

now playing

New Studies Claim Organic Food Is Worse For The Climate

GVAAC triples space with new office

Sears Hometown to close doors

Consolidation receives mixed reviews at forums

First African-American mayor laid to rest

Steel tubes
now playing

Alabama Steel And Auto Industries Still Unsure About Steel Tariffs

Impatience is my middle name

Opelika woman sought in domestic shooting

Valley teen still missing

Overflow crowds turnout at consolidation forums

If the cooler tem-
peratures have not been
enough to get you in the
holiday spirit two upcom-
ing events in Chambers
County will certainly get
the holiday spirit going
locally. The upcoming
LaFayette Christmas
Festival and the Christ-
mas Parade are coming
up fast.
The two events are
both free to the public the
first will take place in Val

ley on December 6, 2018.
The annual Christmas Pa-
rade will take place in the
city at 6:00 p.m. eastern.
Should rain dampen the
parade then it will be held
on December 8, 2018 at
10:00 a.m. eastern time.
The second event
is LaFayette’s annual
Christmas on the Square
which will take place on
Saturday December 8,
2018 from 10:00 a.m.-
2:00 p.m. central time on
the Courthouse Square in
downtown LaFayette.
A full schedule of
events are expected
including the arrival of
Santa and Mrs. Claus;
music from the LaFayette
High School marching
band as well as other mu-
sicians; a number of craft
and food booths; and free
inflatable rides and games
for children.

Related posts:

  1. Christmas festivities kick-off with Valley parade, LaFayette festival
  2. Native American Pow Wow and Festival is this weekend
  3. Film festival comes to Lanett this weekend
  4. Fredonia festival this weekend
slandon
Related Posts

GVAAC triples space with new office

slandon 0

Sears Hometown to close doors

slandon 0

Consolidation receives mixed reviews at forums

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video