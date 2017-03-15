LaFayette Fire awarded $171k grant

By Alton Mitchell

A grant that the LaFayette Fire Department received in the summer of 2016 is now having a big impact on the Fire Department and some upcoming equipment upgrades. The LaFayette City Council cleared the hurdles on Monday night to begin the process of moving forward with acquiring new equipment for the Fire Department.

According to LaFayette Fire Chief Heath Cotney on July 14, 2016 the city of LaFayette’s Fire Department was awarded a grant of $171,000. That grant is set to be used for the purchase of new breathing apparatus devices for firefighters and for exhaust removal systems for five vehicles in the Fire Departments fleet.

On Monday evening Chief Cotney addressed the LaFayette City Council to ask for approval of the two low bids received for the equipment. The first bid was for new breathing apparatus systems for the 18 members of LaFayette’s Fire Department. The low bid was received from Sunbelt Fire in the amount of $99,960.

The price tag of $99,960 is just a base price for just the systems themselves. In addition to the 18 packs the Fire Department looks to purchase, the department is also planning the purchase of 18 spare bottles, and 18 face masks to accompany the new devices. Those additions bring the price tag to $123,317.00 for the equipment.

The new systems the Fire Department is looking into will also come with some technological upgrades for LaFayette’s Firefighters. The first will be a thermal imaging camera built into each pack. A new voice amplifier built into the new systems will allow firefighters to communicate more effectively with one another in emergency situations. A final upgrade that was mentioned is a buddy system that is built in the packs. This upgrade allows firefighters to share their breathing system if needed.

The grant also allows the Fire Department to acquire a new exhaust removal system. The lowest bid received for the system to be implemented on five vehicles in the Fire Departments fleet was $43,100. That bid only covers for the installation of the product. The electrical wiring is not included by company that submitted the bid.

The council members agreed unanimously to approve both low bids that had been submitted. That approval gives the Fire Department the ability to move forward with the next steps in the process for acquiring the new equipment. Chief Cotney also cited that in the past three years the Department has been able to acquire more the $379,000 in grants. That number is remarkable when looking at the small size of LaFayette’s Fire Department.