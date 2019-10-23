LaFayette Fire Department Instructs Students On Fire Prevention

Chambers Academy students were treated to a visit by the LaFayette City Fire Department this past week in their participation in Fire Prevention Week for 2019 which was October 6-12th. The LaFayette City Fire Department staff visited CA with their equipment and shared their teaching tips with students on Thursday, October 10th.



Students in the K5-3rd grades were instructed on the look, listen, and learn principles to be aware that fire can happen anywhere. Additionally, students were given tips on what to do if there is a fire and making a fire safety plan. Special thanks to the entire city of Lafayette Fire Department for taking time to teach fire prevention to our students at Chambers Academy. The first graders in Mrs. Norma Hyde’s class donated snacks, muffins, chips, and bottled water for the fire department staff. Pictured are LaFayette Fire Department staff sharing fire safety tips with students in the second grade class for CA teacher, Mrs. Ruth Bass.