Nicholas Foreman and family.

Romello Johnson and family.

Shemari Martin and family.

Matthew Porter and family.

Ke’andrea Perterson and family.

Victor Tolbert and family.

Zachaeus Turner and family.

Jordan Walker and family.

Jacourious Webb and family.

Deuntae Winston and family

Xavier Holloway and family.

Lafayette Bulldogs celebrated senior night at the Bulldog Stadium. This was one of the largest classes of senior football players, band members, trainers and cheerleaders in several years.

26 seniors including 13 football players were recognized and honored with their families.