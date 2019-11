Parents: Marian Williams – Mother

Reginald Parson- Father

Danny Williams- step father

I plan on going to a 4 year university where I will pursue a career in kinesiology and play college football.

Accolades: 2018 All-state football, All-area, Team MVP football,Honor Society, Betaclub, and super 8 senior

Expectations: I want to leave a legacy that people will never forget. I want to be the first to bring that State Championship to Lafayette in Football.