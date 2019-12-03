LaFayette High School Students Host Female Empowerment Seminar

Caption: LaFayette High School Juniors, Vakiya Story, JaKaila Peterson, and Shemaria Vines, hosted a female empowerment seminar at LaFayette media center.

On Saturday November 23, 2019, Three LaFayette High School Juniors, Vakiya Story, JaKaila Peterson, and Shemaria Vines, hosted a female empowerment seminar at LaFayette High School in the media center.



t was a great turnout. They had four amazing speakers including, Tiffany Williams, Anketra Ray, Krisse Pollard-Story, and Precious White-Jordan.



The Topics for the seminar included “knowing the why”, “knowing your worth”, “resilience” and “Maternal abandonment”.



The speakers encouraged the students to know their worth.



The students are excited for the next seminar which will be geared toward teen empowerment.



Date will be announced at a later date.