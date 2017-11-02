Home News LaFayette High School to “Make A Difference” today
By Alton Mitchell

LaFayette High School is set to host its annual Make a Difference Day next Wednesday. The annual event is one that demonstrates the close bond shared between LaFayette High School and the LaFayette community.

The event that has been held the last two years in LaFayette will allow members of the community to donate time alongside students in making improvements to both the inside and outside of the school. This will include activities such as cleaning and general improvements to the campus.

Residents who can donate time are asked to give up a little time to help with the project. Even if that is something as simple as taking an hour from their lunch break to help clean the school. Mayor Barry Moody is pleased with the event and hopes the turnout will be as great as it has been in previous years.

Mayor Moody does note that it is understandable that not everyone will have time to donate, but Mayor Moody note that residents can also donate materials to help with the project. The following items are needed; all-purpose cleaners, brushes, bleach, rags, gloves, trash bags, window cleaners, paper towels, and other cleaning materials. More information on the event can be found by contacting LaFayette High School.

