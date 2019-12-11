LaFayette Holiday Festivities Set For Saturday

Come out and enjoy Christmas on the Square in LaFayette this Saturday. Come out and enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas, and yes Santa will probably make an appearance!



Christmas on the square has entertainment for not only the children but adults also! The kids will story time, crafts and bouncy fun houses, while the adults can enjoy some home made cooking and finish up shopping for those unique gifts!



LaFayette’s merchants will be open for business and the town square is decorated like never before! Participate in voting for the best decorated business in town.



This year Christmas on the square will host forty craft venders, along with story time at 10am “Twas the night before Christmas”, bouncy rides for the kids, plenty of food, a live nativity, and Santa at noon.