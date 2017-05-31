LaFayette makes Boobee’s Day memorable

Story & Photos By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

Jatarvious Whitlow affectionately known to many as “ Boobee”, began his college journey Sunday, May 28, 2017.

That’s right, Jatarvious “Boobee “ Whitlow is now officially an Auburn Tiger.

Whitlow had a week full of excitement last week, as he graduated from high school on May 22, celebrated a birthday on May 25, enjoyed the first annual “Boobee’s Day” on May 27(his own official day), and reported to college on May 28, now that’s what you call a full week.

The first annual “Boobee’s Day” was a great day on Saturday.

Many Lafayette citizens, family and friends came out to support this day and helped make it a success, including AL.Com news and Mayor Barry Moody.

The day was filled with food, fun, laughter and entertainment.

There was a bouncer for the kids, horse rides, card games, music and much more.

“Boobee’s Day” was a day set aside by the city of Lafayette to recognize it’s very own Jatarvious “Boobee” Whitlow for his many athletic achievements during his tenure at Lafayette High School.

Whitlow emassed a whopping 9 state championships and attained several state records as a three sport athlete at Lafayette High School .

Jatarvious is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Terrence and Pamela Holloway.

He is a Graduate from LaFayette High School Class of 2017.

Jatarvious aka Boobe is a four star athlete according to 247/sports.com and was the starting quarterback for the LaFayette High Bulldogs football team.

Whitlow played a major role for the Bulldogs this past season.

The 2016 Bulldogs set several school records this year.

They were the first team in Lafayette High School history to have a undefeated regular season.

They were the first team in school history to win 12 games in a single season.

They were the first team in school history to score 68 points in a game.

They set a school record for most points in a season with 642.

The Bulldogs had an awesome year on the field this year.

Jatarvious aka “Boobe” had his own share of accomplishments on the football field this season.

Whitlow amassed a staggering 5,366 total yards on the field.

He set several individual state records on the season.

Whitlow set a new state record for most touchdowns in a season with a total of 62.

He also set the state record for most two-point conversions in a season with 28.

He was the first player in school history to have over 2,000 yards rushing and passing in a single season.

He passed for 2,292 yards, completing 94 of 162 passes with a QB rating of 121.5, 29 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions.

He rushed for 2,147 on 152 carries with a average of 165.2 yards a game, 14.1 yards a carry, and 30 touchdowns.

He had a total of 927 punt and kick return yards with a kick return average of 31.1 yards per return and a punt return average of 36.6 yards per return.

He had one kick return and two punt returns for touchdowns.

He had 38 kickoffs for an average of 49.7 yards a kick and 8 touchbacks.

Whitlow had 12 punts for an average of 42.8 yards a punt, with 9 going inside the 20 yard line.

He also was 4 out of 5 on P.A.T’s.

Jatarvious accomplished all of this in just 13 games.



Jatarvious Whiltow 2016-17 Accolades

He’s Alabama Sports Writers Association 2016 Class 2A Back of the Year

He made the All American Offense-Defense Bowl Game which the game was be played December 29, 2016 Kennesaw

He was named an Offense-Defense Bowl All-American

2017 Offense-Defense Bowl All-American MVP Quarterback of the Year

Offense-Defense Bowl All-American Game Offensive MVP

USA TODAY High School Sports 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Football 2016- 1st Team DB

2016 Opelika-Auburn 1st Team- All Area Team

2016 Alabama 2A 1st Team – All State

He was East Alabama Player of the Week. Sponsored by Alabama National Guard. Com

WTVM CHANNEL 9 NEWS Play of the Week (2times) this Season

Honored NATION’S Top 400 High School Football Player and being

Nominated for US ARMY ALL AMERICAN BOWL GAME

Opelika Auburn East Alabama Orthopedic Sport Medicine Player of the week (4times) this Season

Alabama MaxPrep Player of the game (8times) this Season

2016 Lafayette Sun Newspaper Player MVP of the Year

2016 Valley Times Newspaper Player of Year

2017 MVP TRACK

2017 MVP BASKETBALL

2017 MVP FOOTBALL

2017 State Champion Triple Jump in track

2017 State Champion 200 meter dash

2017 State Runner up Long Jump ( which he still holds the state record)

2017 finished 3rd in State 400 meters dash

Total of over 96K In Athletic 4years Scholarships

University of Birmingham

Jacksonville State University

Georgia State University

Austin Peay

Troy University

Tulane University

Georgia Southern

Hutchinson Community College

Auburn University

AND HE CHOSE TO FURTHER HIS EDUCATION WITH AUBURN UNIVERSITY AND PLAY SEC FOOTBALL



Jatarvious Whitlow 2015-16 Accolades

“2A 1st Team All Area”

Basketball and Football

2A All State 1st Team in Basketball, Football, and Track

4 GOLD Medals for 2A State Championships in Track ….. 1st Place in All of them….Long Jump, High Jump , 400 Meters & 200 Meters.

Still holds State Record in Long Jump…. (Which he beat His older brother record Quan Whiltow)

Part of The 3rd Place Runner up in LHS Boys State Track Team

Player of The Year for All Smaller High Schools 3A and under (Football )

Player of The Week…3x›s for Football Opelika Auburn News East Alabama Orthopedic Sport Medicine

Lafayette Suns: Player of The Year (Football )

Valley Times News :Offensive Player of The Year (Football )

LHS MVP Player for Football, Basketball and Track

Nominated for 2A Player of The Year for The Entire State of Alabama in Basketball. He was 1 of 3 finalist

Made History in The State of Alabama -1st Player to hold 1st Team All State Honors IN TRACK, FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL

Grid Iron Recruiting Ranking Top 5 Quarter Backs: He›s #3

Whitlow is the first football player in the history of Lafayette High School to sign a full scholarship to a South Eastern Conference (SEC) School.

He has good chance to make an immediate impact on the field this year for Auburn with a good off season.

Boobee’s parents, Terrence and Pamela Holloway said that Boobe has always been a hard worker and is one of the biggest hearted people you would ever want to meet.

We are very proud of our son and thank GOD for the favor He has shown on his life. And they would like to thank everyone that came out Saturday to make this event a success and they also want to Thank everyone that played a role with their support of food, drinks donations and activities. God Bless you all.

This past week was just the beginning of a new and exciting journey for Jatarvious.

He has officially began his college career and the best is yet to come.

The city of Lafayette, citizens, family and friends are very proud of you and pray that you have much success in your future endeavors.