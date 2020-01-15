LaFayette Monthly Police Report
The LaFayette Police Department invetigated two traffic accidents resulting in 0 injuries during the month of December 2019. There were 468 complaints resulting in 81 arrest. Animal control picked up
17-speeding
4-improper head lights
9-run stop sign
8-no proof of insurance
1-give false name to law enforcement officer
6-failure to appear or pay
1-fail to register
2-assault 3rd
1-harassment
4-possession of marijuana 2nd
3-possession of drug paraphernalia
1-minor in possession of tobacco
1-no tag light
3-fail to use turn signal
4-driver’s license suspended or revoked
2-domestic violence (harassment)
1-attempt to elude
1-public intoxication
2-criminal trespass
1-theft of property 4th
1-criminal mischief 3rd
1-minor in possession of alcohol
1-one way street
2-expired tag
1-run red light
1-unlawful possession of controlled substance
1-no driver’s license
1-fail to yield for emergency vehicle
December 2018:
Arrest 21
Complaints 394
Wrecks 6
Injuries 1
Animal control 4
Officers’ attended the following seminars:
None