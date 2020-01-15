LaFayette Monthly Police Report

The LaFayette Police Department invetigated two traffic accidents resulting in 0 injuries during the month of December 2019. There were 468 complaints resulting in 81 arrest. Animal control picked up

17-speeding

4-improper head lights

9-run stop sign

8-no proof of insurance

1-give false name to law enforcement officer

6-failure to appear or pay

1-fail to register

2-assault 3rd

1-harassment

4-possession of marijuana 2nd

3-possession of drug paraphernalia

1-minor in possession of tobacco

1-no tag light

3-fail to use turn signal

4-driver’s license suspended or revoked

2-domestic violence (harassment)

1-attempt to elude

1-public intoxication

2-criminal trespass

1-theft of property 4th

1-criminal mischief 3rd

1-minor in possession of alcohol

1-one way street

2-expired tag

1-run red light

1-unlawful possession of controlled substance

1-no driver’s license

1-fail to yield for emergency vehicle

December 2018:

Arrest 21

Complaints 394

Wrecks 6

Injuries 1

Animal control 4

Officers’ attended the following seminars:

None