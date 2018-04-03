LaFayette native named president of Blue Cross

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The talent pool of Chambers County continues to show across the State of Alabama and the nation as a LaFayette native has been named as the president and CEO of the top health insurance agency in the State of Alabama.

Tim Vines was named as President and CEO of Birmingham-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama last week. Vines is a native of LaFayette and has been with the company for 24-years. During his career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield Vines has found himself in various roles for the company to include president and COO; senior vice president, vice president of special claims, and many other roles.

As a native of LaFayette, Vines graduated from Auburn University and also serves as the chair for the board of trustees at Samford University. Vines assumes the role of President and CEO of the company as of April 1st when Terry Kellogg retired from the company. Vines was already seen as a predecessor for the role after he was named president of the insurance giant in November of 2017.

Vines also becomes the first African American to hold the role of President and CEO of the company. He takes over the position as a lot of uncertainty dominates the health industry. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is the states largest insurer and insures more than $3 million people. The company is also one of the Birmingham-area’s largest employers, offering employment to more than 3,600 people in the area.