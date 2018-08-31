LaFayette Parks and Rec youth football begins at Eclectic

The Lafayette Park

and

Rec Youth kicked off

their 1st Jamboree games

of the football season

on

Saturday

as the teams and

cheerleaders geared up and

traveled down to Eclectic Al.

Registration has ended

and it›s time to play some

youth football.

The Rec has 3 teams, 7-8

players, 9-10 players and

1

1-12 players this year along

with cheerleaders as they

prepare to have an learning

and fun experience in some

good ole football.

Please come out and sup-

port the kids.

All the games will be

on

Saturday

mornings.