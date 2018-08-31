LaFayette Parks and Rec youth football begins at Eclectic
00
The Lafayette Park
and
Rec Youth kicked off
their 1st Jamboree games
of the football season
on
Saturday
as the teams and
cheerleaders geared up and
traveled down to Eclectic Al.
Registration has ended
and it›s time to play some
youth football.
The Rec has 3 teams, 7-8
players, 9-10 players and
1
1-12 players this year along
with cheerleaders as they
prepare to have an learning
and fun experience in some
good ole football.
Please come out and sup-
port the kids.
All the games will be
on
Saturday
mornings.