LaFayette police answer 570 complaints

LaFayette police answer 570 complaints

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 7 traffic accidents resulting in no injuries during the month of January 2018. There were 570 complaints resulting in 40 arrests. Animal control picked up 11.

1-D.U.I.
2-Possession of marijuana
2-Possession of drug paraphernalia
6-Speeding
2-Rape 2nd
2-Sodomy 2nd
4-Failure to appear or pay
1-Reckless endangerment
2-Harassing communications
1-Harassment
1-Interfere with child custody
1-No driver’s license
1-Expired tag
1-No proof of insurance
1-Open container
1-Improper lane usage
1-Driver’s license revoked or suspended
3-Criminal trespass
2-Domestic violence 3rd
1-Burglary 3rd
1-Criminal mischief
1-Menacing
1-Enticing a child

January 2017
Wrecks 16
Injuries 1
Complaints 456
Arrest 38
Animal Control 7

Officers attended the following seminars:
None

slandon
