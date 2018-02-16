LaFayette police answer 570 complaints

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 7 traffic accidents resulting in no injuries during the month of January 2018. There were 570 complaints resulting in 40 arrests. Animal control picked up 11.

1-D.U.I.

2-Possession of marijuana

2-Possession of drug paraphernalia

6-Speeding

2-Rape 2nd

2-Sodomy 2nd

4-Failure to appear or pay

1-Reckless endangerment

2-Harassing communications

1-Harassment

1-Interfere with child custody

1-No driver’s license

1-Expired tag

1-No proof of insurance

1-Open container

1-Improper lane usage

1-Driver’s license revoked or suspended

3-Criminal trespass

2-Domestic violence 3rd

1-Burglary 3rd

1-Criminal mischief

1-Menacing

1-Enticing a child

January 2017

Wrecks 16

Injuries 1

Complaints 456

Arrest 38

Animal Control 7

Officers attended the following seminars:

None