LaFayette police arrest 15 in January
Galvin Traylor – Reckless endangerment
Shalonda Thomas – Interfere with child custody
Cameron Johnson – Failure to appear or pay
Erica Rayborn – D.U.I.
Dennis Paige – Failure to appear or pay
Steven Harrington – Criminal trespass
Christy Nied – Domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana , possession of drug paraphernalia
William Young – Criminal trespass
Dequincey Williams – Harassing communications, burglary 3rd, Criminal mischief, Theft of property 2nd
Bryan McMakin – Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Green – Failure to appear or pay
Rodney Vines – Failure to appear or pay
Carlos Teodoro – Menacing, criminal trespass
Michael Beaty – Rape 2nd (2 counts), Sodomy (2 counts), enticing a child
Adrian Monroe – Domestic violence 3rd
**Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court.