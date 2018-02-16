Home Local LaFayette police arrest 15 in January
Local
News
Police & Courts
0

LaFayette police arrest 15 in January

0
0

LaFayette police arrest 15 in January

Electric Bill 1 copy
now playing

Residents cry foul over high utility bills

Lively political races expected at local level

2-14-18 Jackson
now playing

Jackson spearheads street name change - Black History month

Man fatally shot in Opelika

LaFayette police answer 570 complaints

2-14-18 Banks day
now playing

Dr. Antoine Banks day proclaimed

Allen wins county spelling bee

Grading finished at city park

Happy Valentines!

2-14-18 The LaFayette Lady Bulldogs are Class 2A area 8 champs DSC_0336
now playing

Lady Bulldogs crowned 2A champs

Galvin Traylor – Reckless endangerment
Shalonda Thomas – Interfere with child custody
Cameron Johnson – Failure to appear or pay
Erica Rayborn – D.U.I.
Dennis Paige – Failure to appear or pay
Steven Harrington – Criminal trespass
Christy Nied – Domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana , possession of drug paraphernalia
William Young – Criminal trespass
Dequincey Williams – Harassing communications, burglary 3rd, Criminal mischief, Theft of property 2nd
Bryan McMakin – Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Green – Failure to appear or pay
Rodney Vines – Failure to appear or pay
Carlos Teodoro – Menacing, criminal trespass
Michael Beaty – Rape 2nd (2 counts), Sodomy (2 counts), enticing a child
Adrian Monroe – Domestic violence 3rd
**Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court.

Related posts:

  1. LaFayette Police investigate 6 accidents; arrest 48
  2. LaFayette Police arrests
  3. LaFayette Police arrest 45 in Dec.
  4. LaFayette January Police report
slandon
Related Posts
Electric Bill 1 copy

Residents cry foul over high utility bills

slandon 0

Lively political races expected at local level

slandon 0
2-14-18 Jackson

Jackson spearheads street name change – Black History month

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video