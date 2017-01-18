LaFayette Police arrest 45 in Dec.
The LaFayette Police Department investigated 5 traffic accidents resulting in no injuries during the month of December 2016. There were 483 complaints resulting in 45 arrest. Animal control picked up 14.
Loitering, 1
Reckless driving, 1
Speeding, 8
Fail to register vehicle, 2
No proof of insurance, 2
Run red light, 1
Minor in possession of
alcohol, 1
Switched tag, 1
Possession of marijuana 2nd, 2
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 2
Disorderly conduct, 1
Criminal trespass 3rd, 1
Escape 3rd, 1
Driver’s license suspended or revoked, 3
Failure to appear or pay, 2
Dog running at large, 1
No driver’s license, 2
Possession of controlled substance, 3
Attempt to elude, 1
Give false name to law enforcement officer, 1
Public intoxication, 1
Theft of property 4th, 1
D.U.I., 1
Failure to dim headlights,2
Open container, 1
Domestic violence 3rd, 1
Follow to close, 1
December 2015
Wrecks 5
Injuries 1
Arrest 65
Complaints 451
Animal control 19
Officer’s attended the following seminars:
Off. Watkins and Off. Ward – Crooks are getting smarter 2016 in Montgomery, Al.
Off. Melton – Tactics for courthouse violence in Gulf Shores, Al.
ARREST FOR
DECEMBER 2016
1. Eric Phillips – Loitering
2. Walter Wayne Mickle – Minor in possession of alcohol
3. Christopher Hemmings – Possession of marijuana 2nd, Possession of drug paraphernalia
4. Fletcher Dawson – Disorderly conduct
5. James Whitlow – Criminal trespass 3rd
6. Desmond Holloway – Possession of marijuana 2nd
7. Renada Washington – Escape 3rd
8. Steven Heard – Failure to appear or pay
9. Brenda Finley – Failure to appear or pay
10. Jimmy Lockhart – Attempt to elude, Give false name to law enforcement officer, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of controlled substance
11. Corey James – Public intoxication
12. James Woody – Theft of property 4th
13. Charlie Lamar Turner – D.U.I.
14. Candace Lynn Chandler – Domestic violence 3rd
15. Carltavius Bell – Possession of controlled substance
*Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court.
ANIMAL CONTROL
The following animals were picked up in December 2016:
1- Dog @ Hospital Street
1- Cat @ 5th Circle
1- Dog @ Hilltop Apartment
2- Dogs @ Alabama Avenue East
1- Dog @ LaFayette City Lake
2- Cats @ Alabama Avenue East
1- Dog @ 1st Ave. N.W.
1- Cat @ 7th St. N.E.
2- Dogs @ 7th St. S.W.
2- Dogs @ 2nd Ave. N.W.