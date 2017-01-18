LaFayette Police arrest 45 in Dec.

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 5 traffic accidents resulting in no injuries during the month of December 2016. There were 483 complaints resulting in 45 arrest. Animal control picked up 14.

Loitering, 1

Reckless driving, 1

Speeding, 8

Fail to register vehicle, 2

No proof of insurance, 2

Run red light, 1

Minor in possession of

alcohol, 1

Switched tag, 1

Possession of marijuana 2nd, 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia, 2

Disorderly conduct, 1

Criminal trespass 3rd, 1

Escape 3rd, 1

Driver’s license suspended or revoked, 3

Failure to appear or pay, 2

Dog running at large, 1

No driver’s license, 2

Possession of controlled substance, 3

Attempt to elude, 1

Give false name to law enforcement officer, 1

Public intoxication, 1

Theft of property 4th, 1

D.U.I., 1

Failure to dim headlights,2

Open container, 1

Domestic violence 3rd, 1

Follow to close, 1

December 2015

Wrecks 5

Injuries 1

Arrest 65

Complaints 451

Animal control 19

Officer’s attended the following seminars:

Off. Watkins and Off. Ward – Crooks are getting smarter 2016 in Montgomery, Al.

Off. Melton – Tactics for courthouse violence in Gulf Shores, Al.

ARREST FOR

DECEMBER 2016

1. Eric Phillips – Loitering

2. Walter Wayne Mickle – Minor in possession of alcohol

3. Christopher Hemmings – Possession of marijuana 2nd, Possession of drug paraphernalia

4. Fletcher Dawson – Disorderly conduct

5. James Whitlow – Criminal trespass 3rd

6. Desmond Holloway – Possession of marijuana 2nd

7. Renada Washington – Escape 3rd

8. Steven Heard – Failure to appear or pay

9. Brenda Finley – Failure to appear or pay

10. Jimmy Lockhart – Attempt to elude, Give false name to law enforcement officer, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of controlled substance

11. Corey James – Public intoxication

12. James Woody – Theft of property 4th

13. Charlie Lamar Turner – D.U.I.

14. Candace Lynn Chandler – Domestic violence 3rd

15. Carltavius Bell – Possession of controlled substance

*Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court.

ANIMAL CONTROL

The following animals were picked up in December 2016:

1- Dog @ Hospital Street

1- Cat @ 5th Circle

1- Dog @ Hilltop Apartment

2- Dogs @ Alabama Avenue East

1- Dog @ LaFayette City Lake

2- Cats @ Alabama Avenue East

1- Dog @ 1st Ave. N.W.

1- Cat @ 7th St. N.E.

2- Dogs @ 7th St. S.W.

2- Dogs @ 2nd Ave. N.W.