LaFayette police continue to search for Dollar General thief

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The LaFayette Police Department is actively seeking the individual responsible for an armed robbery at a popular LaFayette discount store nearly a month ago. Police continue to follow leads in the case and have hopes someone in the LaFayette community can supply a key component to the case to help identify the person responsible for the bold armed robbery shortly before Halloween.

According to LaFayette Police, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 17409 U.S. Highway 431 at 8:55 p.m. on October 29th. Officers responded to the business in reference to a call of a robbery at the quiet business on the north end of LaFayette.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a male had entered the front door of the business and brandished a firearm at the clerk while demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the business on foot heading towards U.S. 431 north. LaFayette investigators state the robber was in and out of the business in a matter of seconds.

Police believe the suspect is a black male, standing between 6’ to 6’1” tall. Investigators state the suspect has a slim build. The suspect entered the business wearing a grey pullover, jeans, and a ski mask. Despite other robberies in neighboring communities of discount stores and other businesses police state they have nothing to indicate those crimes are related to the LaFayette armed robbery and believe the suspect in this case may be someone local.

Police ask anyone with any information in the case to contact Lt. Trice at (334)864-2214 or Sgt. Brock at (334)864-2200. Investigators indicate that there are no similar cases under investigation in LaFayette at this time.