LaFayette Police Department Announces Crime Report for March

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 10 traffic accidents resulting in 1 injury during the month of March 2020. There were 422 complaints resulting in 75 arrest. Animal control picked up 2.

16-speeding

5-disorderly conduct

4-public intoxication

1-no proof of insurance

7-run stop sign

1-resist arrest

1-discharge firearm in city limits

12-failure to appear or pay

1-expired tag

1-criminal trespass 3rd

3-no driver’s license

1-expired driver’s license

2-no headlights at night

3-fail to signal

6-no tag lights

3-improper lights

2-driver’s license suspended or revoked

1-window tint violation

2-contributing to delinquency of a minor

1-open container

1-domestic violence 2nd Assault

1-domestic violence 3rd Assault

March 2019:

5-traffic accidents

2-injuries

381-complaints

76-arrest

6-animal control

Seminars attended by police officer’s:

Off. Reaves – Middle Eastern Intelligence in Montgomery, Al.