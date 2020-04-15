LaFayette Police Department Announces Crime Report for March
The LaFayette Police Department investigated 10 traffic accidents resulting in 1 injury during the month of March 2020. There were 422 complaints resulting in 75 arrest. Animal control picked up 2.
16-speeding
5-disorderly conduct
4-public intoxication
1-no proof of insurance
7-run stop sign
1-resist arrest
1-discharge firearm in city limits
12-failure to appear or pay
1-expired tag
1-criminal trespass 3rd
3-no driver’s license
1-expired driver’s license
2-no headlights at night
3-fail to signal
6-no tag lights
3-improper lights
2-driver’s license suspended or revoked
1-window tint violation
2-contributing to delinquency of a minor
1-open container
1-domestic violence 2nd Assault
1-domestic violence 3rd Assault
March 2019:
5-traffic accidents
2-injuries
381-complaints
76-arrest
6-animal control
Seminars attended by police officer’s:
Off. Reaves – Middle Eastern Intelligence in Montgomery, Al.