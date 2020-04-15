Home News Police & Courts LaFayette Police Department Announces Crime Report for March
Police & Courts
0

LaFayette Police Department Announces Crime Report for March

0
0

LaFayette Police Department Announces Crime Report for March

1sr-grader-Roper-Pollard-getting-a-visit-from-the-Easter-Bunny
now playing

Three High School Students Make Easter Special for Elementary Kids

Your Support is Appreciated

Fire Chief Settles in After 90 Days on the Job

F & M President says Paycheck Protection Program loan process going smoothly

Mrs. Patsy Allen Lovelace

Mr. Edward Lee Banks

Mrs. Betty Pearson

My Garden of Life: A Magnificent Meal

Chambers County Probate Judge 2019 Annual Report

Inside the Statehouse: Allow me to Share Some More Observations From the Year

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 10 traffic accidents resulting in 1 injury during the month of March 2020. There were 422 complaints resulting in 75 arrest. Animal control picked up 2.
16-speeding
5-disorderly conduct
4-public intoxication
1-no proof of insurance
7-run stop sign
1-resist arrest
1-discharge firearm in city limits
12-failure to appear or pay
1-expired tag
1-criminal trespass 3rd
3-no driver’s license
1-expired driver’s license
2-no headlights at night
3-fail to signal
6-no tag lights
3-improper lights
2-driver’s license suspended or revoked
1-window tint violation
2-contributing to delinquency of a minor
1-open container
1-domestic violence 2nd Assault
1-domestic violence 3rd Assault

March 2019:
5-traffic accidents
2-injuries
381-complaints
76-arrest
6-animal control

Seminars attended by police officer’s:
Off. Reaves – Middle Eastern Intelligence in Montgomery, Al.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

LaFayette Police Department arrests in March

The LaFayette Sun 0

County Commission Says Courthouse Closed Until at Least April 30

The LaFayette Sun 0

Valley Police Department Seeks Help in Locating Runaway

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video