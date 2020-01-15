LaFayette Police Department December Arrests
Gary Vines – Give false name to law enforcement officer, Failure to appear (3 counts)
Trey Williams – Assault 3rd, harassment
Donnie Brooks – Possession of marijuana2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Burke – Minor in possession of tobacco
Aaron Whitt – Possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia
Monty Jackson – Assault (domestic violence) 2 counts, attempt to elude, public intoxication
Eric Phillips – Criminal trespass (2 counts), criminal mischief 3rd
Ruby Hicks- Theft of property 4th
Jamie Spence – Assault 3rd
Shalow Thomas – Failure to appear
James Hay – Minor in possession of alcohol
Hugh Singletary IV- Possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jessie Satterwhite – Failure to appear
Anthony Black – Failure to pay
Tevin Holloway – Possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of controlled substance
persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court