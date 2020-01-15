LaFayette Police Department December Arrests

Gary Vines – Give false name to law enforcement officer, Failure to appear (3 counts)

Trey Williams – Assault 3rd, harassment

Donnie Brooks – Possession of marijuana2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Burke – Minor in possession of tobacco

Aaron Whitt – Possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia

Monty Jackson – Assault (domestic violence) 2 counts, attempt to elude, public intoxication

Eric Phillips – Criminal trespass (2 counts), criminal mischief 3rd

Ruby Hicks- Theft of property 4th

Jamie Spence – Assault 3rd

Shalow Thomas – Failure to appear

James Hay – Minor in possession of alcohol

Hugh Singletary IV- Possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessie Satterwhite – Failure to appear

Anthony Black – Failure to pay

Tevin Holloway – Possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of controlled substance

persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court

