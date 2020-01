The LaFayette Police Department Chief George Rampey and Captain Christopher Trice presents special awards and recognized police officers on last week awards night at the LaFayette City Hall.

Code Enforcement Officer, Rodney Arwood was presented the City of LaFayette 2019 Certificate Commendation award, and Top Gun 98 award.

Officer Charlie Thomaston, received the City of LaFayette 2019 Rookie of The Year award.

Officer Christopher Waldrep received the City of LaFayette Police Medal of Honor award.

Officer Jeremy Reaves, received City of LaFayette 2019 Officer of The Year award.

Officer Derrick Coley was promoted and pinned to Sergeant by Chief Rampey and Captain Trice on last week.

Sergeant Jacob Williams, was awarded 2019 Supervisor of The Year and 5 Year Service Award.