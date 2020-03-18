LaFayette Police Receive $24,000 Grant

By John C. West

The LaFayette Police Department recently received a grant of $24,000 to aid in purchasing new equipment.



LaFayette Police Officer Rodney Arwood wrote and submitted the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA.) Chief Johnny Wood of the Lanett Police Department assisted Arwood with the process.



Kenneth Boswell, Director of ADECA, along with Governor Kay Ivey, approved the grant. It was Federally funded by the US Department of Justice.



LaFayette Police Chief, George Rampey spoke about the grant at the City Council meeting last Monday.



“We are just so thankful that we are able to get that amount,” Rampey said, referring to the $24,000. “This is the first time in a while that we have applied and been able to get it.”



Rampey briefly touched on what the Police Department would use the funds for. “We’ve already started getting equipment in,” He said. “We have new body cams coming in which is very important out here on the street. Also we have vests, we have tasers, we have other equipment that the money will be used for.”



According to Arwood, that equipment amounts to 15 new body worn cameras along with a station to charge them, 15 new vests, and 6 new tasers. All equipment will be used by LaFayette Police Officers.



The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) program was created in 2005, and is administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance. According its website, JAG is “the leading federal source of criminal justice funding to state and local police jurisdictions.”



In 2018, JAG had $269 million in funding available with approximately $84 million allocated for local jurisdictions.