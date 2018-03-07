LaFayette schools celebrate Black History

John P. Powell Middle School and LaFayette High School both presented Black History programs Wednesday in conjunction with the national observance of Black History Month.

Students at J. P. Powell presented a program entitled, “A Black History Celebration for our Past, Present and Future.” Special tribute was given to some of the most iconic men and women from the days of slavery through the Civil Rights movement, including Frederick Douglass, W. E. B. Du Bois, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. These early pioneers established legacies that impacted the future of their race, which has transcended time and continues as a positive influence today.

Members of the student body at LaFayette High School presented a play that also chronicled the struggle of African-Americans in society following the abolition of slavery.

What began as “Negro History Week” in 1926 was expanded to a month-long celebration in 1970, and six years later was being recognized across the country in educational institutions, centers of Black culture and community centers when President