LaFayette sidewalk project progressing

By Alton Mitchell

The construction that has been occurring on the main highway through LaFayette U.S. Highway 431 is well underway. The project that is creating some minor detours for downtown pedestrians will soon give way to a massive streetscape project that will beautify the downtown area of LaFayette. On Monday evening LaFayette city council received an update on the project from Mr. Allen Tucker.

As Mr. Tucker made his way to the podium at City Hall on Monday evening Mayor Moody filled City Hall with one statement, “I see activity,” Mayor Moody stated. After a brief round of chuckles in the room Mr. Tucker did acknowledge that the observations were valid and gave a status on what’s occurring on the major project now underway.

According to Mr. Tucker the first concrete on the project was pour last week on the elevated sidewalks. This is the first phase of the project and the elevated sidewalks will also carry guardrail and handrails for safety along with them.

The project is a massive streetscape and beautician project for LaFaytte. Once completed the project will bring new sidewalks, safety rails, new lighting, and new landscaping to the downtown area.

As of right now the project is focused on the area near the new LaFayette city offices now under construction. Mr. Tucker did advised council that the project will continue to make its way through other areas of the downtown area and should make its way to the area near the present City Hall eventually.

Mr. Tucker also advised members of city council that City Park drawings are about 90% complete as well and that there should be a sit down done soon to make sure that everything with the early renderings looks as it should.