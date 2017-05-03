Home News LaFayette turns out to get healthy
LaFayette turns out to get healthy
LaFayette turns out to get healthy

LaFayette turns out to get healthy

Sidewalk restoration project praised

Twin scholars awarded over $900K by colleges

Descriptive Phrases

Mike's Musings - Internet sensations Tajiri and Fiona worth a look

A true story contributed by a friend

By Alton Mitchell
(Photos by Pamela Holloway)

Several area organizations from around Chambers County and east Alabama converged on LaFayette High School on Saturday morning. The organization were attending the annual community health fair which spanned much of the day on Saturday at the school.

The health fair opened its doors on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. It gave LaFayette area residents an opportunity to obtain free health screenings and gain information on some of the area’s services that are at residents disposal. Students from Auburn University gave free hearing tests to attendees. While Circle of Life provided an educational sessions on a wide array of topics from safe care and sleeping patterns for babies to growing concerns with human trafficking along Interstate 85.

Several local health organizations were also on hand to include East Alabama Medical Center and local clinics who provided beneficial information to attendees. Resources were also available that explained important topics such as HIV and AIDS care as well as information on cancer. Attendees were given a wealth of information at the annual fair and youth also were able to meet with local colleges such as Auburn and Tuskegee.

