LaFayette Varsity Teams Both Win Three

Feliah Greer brings the ball down court.

Jordan Walker dunks ball over Generals.

By Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette High School Bulldogs varsity basketball teams had three games this past week (all of them which were region games).



The Bulldog varsity boys and girls teams both went undefeated and with the wins both teams are atop the region.



The first game of the week was on Tuesday, January 7th, in Newsite, AL, against the Horseshoe Bend Generals. The Lady Bulldogs started the week off with a dominant performance against the Lady Generals with a 72-42 victory. The Lady Bulldogs had three players with great games on the night. Lady Dogs standout Faliah Greer was the games leading scorer with 21-points. Alahbraj Todd had 18-points and Ebony Williams finished with 17-points.



The boys handed out another whooping with a win over the the Generals 77-19. The Bulldogs unleashed a relentless attack on the Generals and they never recovered from it. Markevious Moore led the way with 12-points. Keandrae Peterson, Matavias Burton, and Jamatheus Reese all had 10-points each.



Last Thursday the Bulldogs hosted the Woodland Bobcats at the Dog Palace in LaFayette. Once again the Bulldogs dominated their opponent outscoring them 73-34.



The win was another step towards a region championship for the Dogs.



Corey Boston poured in 21-points, Jamatheus Reese added 19-points and Markevious Moore had 10-points.



In girls action the LaFayette Lady Bulldogs defeated The Woodland Lady Bobcats 62-25.



The final game of the week was a battle of the Bulldogs. The LaFayette Bulldogs traveled to Ranburne, AL to do battle with the Ranburne Bulldogs. It didn’t take long to see who was the dominant dog on the premises with LaFayette totally over powering Ranburne.



The Dogs jumped out on Ranburne and never looked back to give LaFayette it’s third victory in as many games.Jamatheus Reese led all scorers with 19-points. Markevious Moore dropped in 16-points and Corey Boston poured in 10-points.



The LaFayette girls got their third win of the week with a 40-22 win over Ranburne.



Feliah Greer led the Lady Bulldogs with 17-points and Alahbraj Todd scored 13-points.