Lafayette Youth Dominate Notasulga

Little Bulldog defense makes big stop

The Lafayette Youth Parks and Recreation hosted their first home football game at the Bulldog Stadium last Saturday morning against Notasulga.



The league has 4 football teams and a large group of energetic fun little cheerleaders.



The morning started out with 5 and 6 years old:

Lafayette 20 Notasulga 13 Jordan Rampey 65 Yards 1 Touchdown

KD Heard 78 Yards 2 Touchdowns

Tyler Lee 7 Tackles.

The 7-8 year old team Lafayette 21 Notasulga 0

TJ Lockhart 2TDs

KJ Cobb 1TD



The 9 & 10 year old LaFayette 21 Notasulga 0 Jayden Story 1 rushing touchdown, Kemare Harrington 1 rushing touchdown, Kel Carlisle 1 rushing touchdown, Ryan Ross lead the defense with 3 sacks and 8 tackles final score 21-0



The 11&12 year old LaFayette 47 Notasulga 0

J.R Robinson – 3 Receptions 45 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 carries 62 yards, 1 touchdown

Tae Lloyd – 2 Rushing touchdowns

5 carries 102 yards

6 tackles, 1 fumble return for a touchdown

Zavion Turner 2 rushes 70 yards

1 rushing touchdown 1 receiving touchdown 46 yard reception …

Jordan Johnson – 4 for 6 passing 91 yards 2 touchdowns

MJ Turner 2 Sacks 5 tackles

Zee Phillips 6 tackles

Demarcus Washington- 4 tackles,1 interception

The 5-6 Bulldog has played and won all games

Bulldogs/Beauregard 6-0

Bulldogs/Beulah 16-0



Bulldogs/Notasulga 20-13 *note 5-6 will play Beauregard Saturday in Lafayette @3:00 p.m. for the final regular season game before playing Beulah in Beauregard in the 2nd round of the playoffs at 12:00

The 7-8 Bulldogs team wins

Bulldogs/Beauregard 25-0

Bulldogs/Beulah 7-0

Bulldogs/Notasulga 21-0

Bulldogs/Dadeville (scrimmage) 20-6

Bulldogs/Opelika (scrimmage) 0-19 (Little Bulldogs lost)



Bulldogs 7/8 have a first round bye and is the # 1 seed in the central Alabama youth football league and will play the winner between Ladonia vs Beauregard on November 2nd at Beauregard @11:00 a.m. Winner will advance to the championship game on November 9th at Ladonia at 11:00 a.m.

The 9/10 Bulldog Team

Bulldogs/Tricity 21-0

Bulldogs/Beulah 12-21

Bulldogs/Beulah 14-7

The 11/12 BulldogTeam

Bulldogs/Tricity 47-0

Bulldogs/Beulah 27-0

Bulldogs/Beulah 20-0

11&12, 9&10 Bulldog

Team will play Loachapoka Thursday for the final regular season game.



The League has their next games on Saturday at which they will be hosting the playoff at the Bulldog Stadium.