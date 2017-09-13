Home News LaFayette Youth Football wins 3 at Tuskegee
LaFayette Youth Football wins 3 at Tuskegee

LaFayette Youth Football wins 3 at Tuskegee

9-13-17 The LaFayette Bulldogs got their second win of the season 03 DSC_1647
9-13-17 Lafayette JV beats Lanett DSC_0998
9-13-17 JV Rebels Roll over Kingwood CadeTarverJV
9-13-17 CHAMBERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COMPLETE 50 HOURS OF PROFESSIONAL TRAINING Sam Bradford & Douglas Jones
By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

Lafayette Youth PeeWee Football League traveled to Tuskegee on Saturday morning  for their 2nd game of the season.
 Player of the week

Jaden Story #5, 9&10 year olds. Story rushed for two touchdowns in a 21 to 0 win over Tuskegee
Player of the week

KJ Cobb #1, 5&6 year olds. KJ rush for two touchdowns in a lost over Tuskegee 34 to 20
Player of the week

Kemare Harrington #7, 7&8 year olds. Harrington rush for two touchdowns and one pass for a touchdown in a shut out win over Tuskegee 21 to 0
11&12 team did not play due to Tuskegee not having a team

The Youth league will host Macon County at home this Saturday. Game time 9am. Come out and support our youth!

