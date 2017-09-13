LaFayette Youth Football wins 3 at Tuskegee

Lafayette Youth PeeWee Football League traveled to Tuskegee on Saturday morning for their 2nd game of the season.

Player of the week

Jaden Story #5, 9&10 year olds. Story rushed for two touchdowns in a 21 to 0 win over Tuskegee

Player of the week

KJ Cobb #1, 5&6 year olds. KJ rush for two touchdowns in a lost over Tuskegee 34 to 20

Player of the week

Kemare Harrington #7, 7&8 year olds. Harrington rush for two touchdowns and one pass for a touchdown in a shut out win over Tuskegee 21 to 0

11&12 team did not play due to Tuskegee not having a team

The Youth league will host Macon County at home this Saturday. Game time 9am. Come out and support our youth!