LaFayette’s James charged in woman’s shooting death

By Alton Mitchell

A LaFayette man is being housed in a jail in neighboring Lee County in connection to a fatal Saturday shooting. The shooting has left a young woman dead and a LaFayette resident facing charges related to the death of the woman.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office reports that Opelika Police and EMS units received a call at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday reporting a gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Toomer Street. The address is located in the Toomer Homes Apartments in Opelika near Interstate 85. When officers arrived they discovered a 35-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound at her residence.

The woman who has been identified as Darlene Little was pronounced dead at the scene from the gunshot wound. Her body is being transported to the Alabama Department of forensic sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. The death was initially treated as a death investigation by Opelika Police according to a press release from the Lee County Coroner’s office.

The death was upgraded to a homicide on Saturday and police named a suspect in the case. Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Timothy O’Neal James of LaFayette in connection to the death of Little. Jail records show James was booked into the Lee County Jail on Saturday night. James is charged with murder-non family. He is being held on a $100,000.00 bond according to records at the Lee County Detention Facility. Police believe there may have been a relationship between Little and James and complications in that relationship may have led to the death.