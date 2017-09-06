LaFayette’s Powers named to Alabama Senior H of E

The Alabama Department of Senior Services congratulates Dorothy Powers for her induction into the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

The Hall of Fame was created by the Alabama State Legislature in 1983 in order to bestow honor and recognition to Alabamians aged 60 and older for their outstanding contributions to the lives of older Americans.

“This is the one major event in Alabama each year where individuals are formally honored and recognized for their selfless advocacy and dedication to serving older adults in community,” said Todd Cotton, acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

“We are proud and privileged to celebrate the achievements of Ms. Powers and the others selected for the Senior citizens Hall of Fame awards.”