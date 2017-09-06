Home Local LaFayette’s Powers named to Alabama Senior H of E
Local
News
0

LaFayette’s Powers named to Alabama Senior H of E

0
0

LaFayette’s Powers named to Alabama Senior H of E

9-6-17 Local Residents Turn Out For Harvey Relief 05
now playing

Chambers residents prove generous Hundreds donate to Harvey victims

Two children drown in West Point Lake

Red Neck Reality - Humor by Bill Frazer

Hairstylist inks weekly talk show on WJCN Network

Lanett resident chosen for Survivor

9-6-17 Chris Langley Farmer of the Year
now playing

Langley named 2017 Alabama Farmer of the Year

Willie H. Bass

Betty Lou Tucker

Ribbons recognize cancer

Brewery opens in West Point

The Alabama Department of Senior Services congratulates Dorothy Powers for her induction into the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

The Hall of Fame was created by the Alabama State Legislature in 1983 in order to bestow honor and recognition to Alabamians aged 60 and older for their outstanding contributions to the lives of older Americans.

“This is the one major event in Alabama each year where individuals are formally honored and recognized for their selfless advocacy and dedication to serving older adults in community,” said Todd Cotton, acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

“We are proud and privileged to celebrate the achievements of Ms. Powers and the others selected for the Senior citizens Hall of Fame awards.”

Related posts:

  1. Four area athletes named to all-state basketball teams LaFayette’s Threadgill named 2A Coach of the Year
  2. Four area athletes named to all-state basketball teams; LaFayette’s Threadgill named 2A Coach of the Year
  3. Alabama Contestant Nabs Third Place in Ms. Senior America Pageant
  4. Hill named LaFayette police chief
slandon
Related Posts
9-6-17 Local Residents Turn Out For Harvey Relief 05

Chambers residents prove generous Hundreds donate to Harvey victims

slandon 0

Two children drown in West Point Lake

slandon 0

Red Neck Reality – Humor by Bill Frazer

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video